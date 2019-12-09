MADISON — Cheyenne Cahill scored 15 points, and the Carrabec girls basketball team rallied from a three-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Madison 38-34 in Mountain Valley Conference play.

Carrabec improved to 1-1, while Madison is also 1-1 after the loss.

Aislinn Slate added six points for the Cobras, while Brooke Welch and Olivia Fortier notched five apiece. Carrabec hit five 3-pointers.

Emily Edgerly scored 14 points for the Bulldogs, and Katie Worthen added nine.

HALL-DALE 52, DIRIGO 46: Iris Ireland scored 18 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, leading the Bulldogs (1-1) to the MVC win in Farmingdale.

Amanda Trepanier scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, while KK Wills added eight points and four steals and Averi Baker had six rebounds and two steals.

Paige Lueders had 10 points and Grace Robbins scored eight for the Cougars (1-1).

WINTHROP 60, LISBON 17: Madison Forgue knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to 19 points, leading the Ramblers over the Greyhounds in MVC play in Lisbon.

Sage Fortin had 12 points, and Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored 10 for Winthrop (1-0).

Giana Russo scored six points for Lisbon (1-1).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: