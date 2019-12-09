Oak Hill varsity head football coach Stacen Doucette passed away Monday morning, Oak Hill athletic director Jim Palmer has confirmed.

Doucette, who was in his mid-40s, died of an apparent heart attack. Oak Hill players were called into the school Monday morning and informed of the news, Palmer said.

Doucette was an assistant coach at nearby Lisbon High School, his alma mater, when he was named Oak Hill’s varsity coach in late winter of 2012. Two seasons later, he led the Raiders to the state title in the newly reformed Class D with a 42-35 win over Bucksport. Oak Hill repeated in 2014 and 2015 with wins over Maine Central Institute. The 2015 team went 11-0.

In seven seasons, he compiled a 51-23 record. This fall, Oak Hill went 5-5, ending its season with a loss to Lisbon in the Class D South semifinals.

Doucette played quarterback for Lisbon High School for coach Dick Mynahan, then joined his staff shortly after graduating in 1992. He served as an assistant coach when the Greyhounds won Class C state titles in 1997, 2005 and 2006, acting as the team’s offensive coordinator for the last two titles and up to the time he was named Oak Hill’s head coach.

