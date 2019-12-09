NORWAY – Arlene E. Chandler, 91, formerly of Mechanic Falls passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She was born in Canaan on Feb. 10, 1928 the daughter of C. Deane and Sadie Nason Salisbury. She attended Canaan Schools and graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1945. She graduated from Sisters Hospital School of Nursing in Waterville in 1949.

She worked at Redington Hospital in Skowhegan and in the office of Dr. Carl Amerin in Madison. She married Eugene Chandler on Nov. 25, 1959 in Canaan. Moving to Mechanic Falls in 1960 she worked 18 years at what is now Central Maine Medical Center, retiring from The Odd Fellows Home in Auburn.

She joined Priscilla Rebekah Lodge in Skowhegan and later transferred her membership to Colfax Rebekah Lodge in Mechanic Falls of which she was a Past Noble Grand and was a member of the Past Noble Grands Association. A member of the Rebekah Assembly of Maine, she served as District Deputy President and was Past Secretary

She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Mechanic Falls. Past President of the Guild and a member of the Women’s Fellowship and served as its secretary. Later, she became a member of the First Congregational Church in South Paris. She was a member of the Oxford Extension and served as its secretary for several years.

She enjoyed cooking, crafts and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Dana Chandler and wife Patricia of Norway, daughter Elizabeth Smith and husband Wesley of Norway; grandchildren, Marc Chandler and his wife Amanda, Kate McCrossan and husband Patrick, Stephanie Toothaker and husband Chad, Reba Smith, Wesley Smith and fiancée Jessica Warren, Tony Smith and wife Amber and Troy Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 2015, and her sisters Hester Salisbury, Clara Atwood, Sarah Nightingale and Mary Lee Hammond.

The family would like to thank the staff at Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation and Beacon Hospice for the excellent care Arlene received.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Family and friends may attend visitation on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the spring at Highland Cemetery in West Poland. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

