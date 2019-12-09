AUGUSTA – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cecile Theresa (Theriault) Gagne, 71, of Augusta on Nov. 29, 2019 at her home in the arms of her husband, son and daughter. Cecile fought a courageous battle of cancer over the last 15 years but, has lost the battle to ovarian cancer. She was born June 1, 1948 in Augusta, to the daughter of Wilfred & Cecile Louise (Blais) Theriault. Her father Wilfred passed away when she was young. Omer “Babe” Maheux, her mother’s second husband raised her like she was his own.On May 2 1970, she married Robert “Bob” Gagne in Augusta. She was employed for many years at Augusta General in the O.R. dept. where she made many lifelong friends. She was a member of St. Augustine Parish. Cecile was known for her kindness and generosity. She loved to crochet special blankets that she would give away to show her love. She enjoyed crafts, painting and shopping. Cecile was known to be a “jack of all trades” kind of woman. Her most favorite past time was being with her family, especially her two grandchildren, Vanessa and Jamison who were the light of her life. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert “Bob” Gagne of Augusta; son, Michael Gagne of Sidney; daughter, Cheryl (Gagne) Bragdon and husband Tobby of Augusta; one granddaughter, Vanessa Bragdon and one grandson, Jamison Bragdon, both of Augusta, a stepgrandson, T.J. Bragdon and a stepgranddaughter Amanda (Craig) Ray; two sisters, Laurette Minoty and husband Richard “Dick” of Augusta, Rita Ellis of Augusta; brother, Richard “Zeke” Theriault and wife June of Augusta; many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. She was predeceased by her parents; and two sisters, Claire (Pomerleau) Poulin and Doris (Lajoie) Marquis who she was looking forward to reuniting with in heaven.Cecile will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was truly the most loving wife, mother and memere. At the request of Cecile, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in December at the St. Augustine Chapel then later buried at the V.A. Cemetery.The family wishes to thank the Alfond Cancer Care team and also MaineGeneral Homecare & Hospice. Special thanks to her Hospice nurse Kerri. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.In lieu of flowers,donations in Cecile’s memory may be sent to:St. Augustine Parish75 Northern Ave. Augusta, ME 04330

