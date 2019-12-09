BELFAST — A child welfare social worker visiting the home of Marissa Kennedy saw bruising on the 10-year-old’s face and arms two days before she died but was told by the girl’s parents that she had been abusing herself, according to court testimony Monday.

Suzanne Webber, formerly of the state contractor Home Counselors Inc., testified during the second day of the trial of Sharon Carrillo, a Stockton Springs woman charged with murder in the February 2018 death of her daughter. Webber said she visited the Carrillo home six times over four months to follow up on concerns about potential child abuse.

The social worker saw Marissa twice during those visits, the last occurring just two days before she died of what the state medical examiner determined was “battered child syndrome.” During that hour-long visit on Feb. 23, Webber testified, Marissa sat quietly on a couch and appeared to fall asleep on her mother as she spoke with the parents.

“I noticed a bruise on her eye and what looked to be a couple of small scratches,” Webber said. “I asked her about the bruises and what happened, and she did not answer me.”

But in cross-examination, an attorney for Sharon Carrillo suggested that Marissa didn’t answer “because she was either fading in and out of sleep or fading in and out of consciousness.”

“My belief was that she was tired and sleeping,” Webber said. “I had been told that she had been having behavioral issues, again hitting herself, pinching herself, that she had thrown herself against the wall. I was also told that they were seeking some help for her.”

Marissa’s death, along with another abuse-related death of a Wiscasset child just months earlier, sparked more than a year of close scrutiny of Maine’s child welfare services as well as numerous reforms. Subsequent investigations revealed flaws in the system as well as missed opportunities to potentially intervene in the cases.

Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty to depraved indifference murder in the death of his stepdaughter and was sentenced to 55 years in prison in August. State prosecutors allege that Sharon Carrillo confessed to participating in months of severe abuse of her daughter before her death.

Sharon Carrillo’s defense lawyers maintain that their client was convinced to give a false confession out of fear of her husband and was a victim — along with her daughter — of Julio Carrillo’s extreme physical and sexual abuse.

A licensed social worker, Webber said the nonprofit agency where she worked was often called upon to check into child abuse and neglect concerns in cases that were deemed to be lower-risk than those typically handled by the Child Protective Service program within the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

During questioning on Monday, attorney Christoper MacLean pointed repeatedly to statements made by Webber that she found Julio Carrillo “charming” and personable, while Sharon was sad and subdued. MacLean also pressed Webber on how often she checked into the excuses for why the Carrillos had canceled meetings with her or into Julio Carrillo’s statements about his wife’s mental illness — records that would have been accessible if the family had agreed to grant a waiver.

“As we sit here today, do you remember looking at a single document that corroborated the truthfulness of what Julio Carrillo told you about Sharon Carrillo’s craziness?” MacLean asked.

“I don’t recall that I did, no,” Webber said.

After Webber, the prosecution called one of the principal investigators in the case, Detective Jason Andrews with the Maine State Police. Andrews is expected to continue testifying after a break on Monday afternoon.

