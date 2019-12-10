Winthrop Maine Historical Society is selling its 2020 Winthrop Maine Calendar with vintage photos and a special theme, “Salute to Winthrop Women” for $6 each.

Calendar can be purchased at the following Winthrop locations: 221 Maine Street; Annabessacook Farm, 192 Annabessacook Road; Bloom Salon, 130 Main St., Winthrop; Audette’s Hardware, 22 Peck Farm Road, Winthrop; Camden National Bank, 18 Main St., Winthrop; Charles M. Bailey Library, 39 Bowdoin St.; Dave’s Appliance, 59 Central St.; Foshay-Carlton, 150 Main St.; Freckles Salvage Company, 129 Main St.; Full Court Deli, 83 Route 133; Kennebec Savings Bank, 84 Main St.; Main Street Mercantile, 220 Main St.; Mama Stump’s Roast Beef, 123 Main St.; Mia Lina’s, 206 Main St.; Pepper’s Garden & Grill, 357 Main St.; Thomas Agency, 75 Main St.; Winthrop Federal Credit Union, 94 Highland Ave.; and Winthrop Fuel, 111 Route 133.

All profits will go to the Winthrop Maine Historical Society. By the purchase of one of these calendars, you help the organization continue activities to research, preserve and share local history.

For more information, contact Mary Richards at 377-9663 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: