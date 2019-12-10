Capital City Improv will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison.

The comedy group will present an all improvised Holiday Concert. This show is intended for mature audiences.

Using only your stories and suggestions, Dennis Price and Capital City Improv create an improvised night of music before your eyes.

From funk to hip-hop, country and rock, Capital City Improv In Concert will bring you songs that live for one night only. This unique show is created and crafted on the spot, and will never been seen again.

The concert will feature the music of Marcia Gallagher and her merry band of musicians as they create along with the improvisers.

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at somersetabbey.net.

