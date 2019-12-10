WINSLOW — Colby Pomeroy scored a game-high 21 points, including eight in a key second-quarter run, as the Winslow boys basketball team took a 62-52 win over Belfast in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Tuesday night.

The Black Raiders (2-0) outscored the Lions 20-5 in the second period to break an 11-all tie after eight minutes. Jason Reynolds finished with 14 points, and Reid Gagnon added 12.

Chris Kelley had a team-high 19 points for Belfast (1-1).

CONY 98, ERSKINE 46: The Rams shot 56 percent from beyond the arc and rolled to the KVAC A win over the Eagles in Augusta.

Luke Briggs connected on four of Cony’s 19 made 3-pointers en route to a 20-point night to lead the way, while Simon McCormick had 15 points, eight assists and four steals for Cony (2-0). Kyle Douin scored all 12 of his points from deep range and collected four steals.

Nick Barber scored eight points for Erskine (0-2).

CARRABEC 81, WISCASSET 35: Luke Carey scored a game-high 27 points and led three Cobras in double figures in a Mountain Valley Conference win in Wiscasset.

Elijah Canales added 13 points for the Cobras (1-1), and Dan Handley finished with 10. Carrabec outscored Wiscasset 29-5 in the third quarter to break open what had been a 22-point halftime lead.

Brett Osmond scored 12 points for Wiscasset (0-1).

BREWER 66, SKOWHEGAN 51: Balanced scoring and big first and fourth quarters powered the Witches to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan.

Kyle Goodrich, Trevor Pearson and Dylan Huff all finished with 13 points for Brewer (2-0), which outscored Skowhegan (0-2) by seven in the first period and nine in the fourth.

Adam Savage paced Skowhegan with a game-high 14 points.

OLD ORCHARD 77, RICHMOND 45: Ryan Crockett poured in 35 points and dished out six assists as the Gulls (2-0) handled the Bobcats (0-1) in Old Orchard Beach.

Zac LaPlante had a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with six points and five assists OOB. Landen Johnson added 10 points while Jaden Davies chipped in with seven.

Kenny Bing led Richmond with 18 points, while Calob Densmore added 12.

MESSALONSKEE 63, LAWRENCE 45: Tucker Charles had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Eagles to a KVAC A win over the Bulldogs in Oakland.

Noah Wood scored 10 points, while Jacob Perry had nine points and four rebounds for Messalonskee (2-0).

Dylan Coombs scored 14 points for Lawrence (0-2).

MT. ABRAM 64, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 53: Hunter Warren scored 18 points, one of three Roadrunners to finish in double figures, and Mt. Abram remained unbeaten with the MVC win in Salem.

Kenyon Pillsbury added 16 points for Mt. Abram (2-0), and Nate Luce chipped in with 11.

Cooper Davis led all scorers with 20 points for Mountain Valley (0-1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RANGELEY 62, VALLEY 34: Emily Eastlack led all scorers with 18 points as the Lakers took the East/West Conference game in Rangeley.

Winnie LaRochelle had 11 points and Olivia Pye addedd 10 points for Rangeley (2-0).

Logan McDonald led Valley (1-1) with 15 points, while Brielle Hill had six points in the losing effort.

WINSLOW 65, BELFAST 30: Olivia McCaslin scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack in the Black Raiders’ KVAC B win in Belfast.

Grace Smith added 13 points for Winslow (2-0) while Lauren Roy chipped in 11 and Silver Clukey 10.

Belfast (0-2) was led by Kayci Faulkingham with 13 points.

