I was watching Meet the Press recently and couldn’t help but wonder if host Chuck Todd and his guests will have their heads explode if President Trump wins in 2020. The fake-news Democratic Propaganda Party has been wrong about everything else, why shouldn’t they be wrong about the upcoming election?
They spent a year telling Americans Trump couldn’t win. The campaign to impeach Trump started the same day he was elected. They spent almost three years telling Americans how the Mueller report was only a formality, then he’d be gone.
Now the corrupt media is hot for the impeachment of Trump while all the time turning a blind eye to our president’s allegation that Joe Biden demand Ukraine stop investigating his son for corruption or risk losing U.S. aid. The media tried to make out during the campaign that we (the deplorables) would never accept the election results if Hillary won. Well, she lost and they can’t seem to grasp that both parties need to accept the election results.
The Democratic media propaganda machine has been trying to overthrow our duly-elected president by hook or by crook since Day One. It’s no wonder so many Americans look elsewhere for news.
John Hopkins
Manchester
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Free skiing, learn-to-ski-day set for Dec. 14 at Quarry Road Trails
-
Community
Gardiner to observe National Wreaths Across America Day Dec. 14
-
Community
Maine Wood Carvers Association show set for Dec. 14 in Augusta
-
Community
Merrymeeting Food Council to hold farm labor roundtable Dec. 16
-
Editorials
View from Away: It’s not us vs. them: Attorney General Barr should not threaten communities that question police conduct
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.