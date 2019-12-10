SAN DIEGO — Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe was awarded the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday, 10 months after he collapsed and died while covering the Red Sox during spring training.

Cafardo received 243 of 427 votes cast by BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of service. He will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction weekend from July 24-27 at Cooperstown, New York.

Jim Reeves of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram got 108 votes and Patrick Reusse of the Star Tribune in Minneapolis received 76.

A native of Weymouth, Massachusetts, and a graduate of Suffolk University, Cafardo joined the Globe in 1989 from The (Quincy) Patriot Ledger, where he had been on the baseball beat. He covered the Red Sox before switching to the New England Patriots in time for the team’s first NFL championship, in 2001.

He returned to baseball and covered the Red Sox and the major leagues until he died at age 62 on Feb. 21.

Cafardo wrote four books about baseball. His son, Ben, is a publicist for ESPN.

PHILLIES: Didi Gregorius and Philadelphia agreed to terms on a one-year contract, reportedly worth $14 million, a source confirmed Tuesday.

Gregorius, who turns 30 in February, batted .238 with 16 homers and a .718 on-base plus slugging percentage last season. But he was coming back from reconstructive elbow surgery, and the Phillies are betting that his production will return to his pre-injury levels in his second year after the procedure.

DIAMONDBACKS: Right-hander Junior Guerra and Arizona finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $2.65 million.

Guerra, who turns 35 in January, gets a $50,000 signing bonus payable on Jan. 15 and a $2.5 million salary next year. Arizona has a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $100,000 buyout, and the option price would escalate by $1 million for 45 games finished or 125 innings pitched next season.

Guerra was 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season for Milwaukee, striking out 77 and walking 36 in 83 2/3 innings. He was primarily a starter from 2016-18 and is 25-21 with a 3.81 ERA in part of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015) and Brewers.

NATIONALS: Washington announced it re-signed catcher Yan Gomes and infielder Howie Kendrick a day after bringing back Stephen Strasburg for $245 million.

Gomes agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract with salaries of $4 million next year and $6 million in 2021. Kendrick is guaranteed $6.25 million under a deal that includes a $4 million salary next year and a $6.5 million mutual option for 2021 with a $2.25 million buyout.

MEXICO GAME: The Padres and Diamondbacks will play in April in MLB’s first regular-season games in Mexico City.

The commissioner’s office said games on April 18 and 19 will be at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, a 20,000-capacity ballpark that opened last year. Arizona will be the home team for both games, which originally were scheduled for Phoenix.

MLB DRAFT: Major League Baseball plans to hold its amateur draft in Omaha, Nebraska, ahead of the College World Series – a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press – from June 10-12, and the CWS is slated to start June 13.

Baseball’s draft was long held by conference call at the commissioner’s office in New York and draws far less attention than the NFL and NBA drafts. The baseball draft was moved to Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for 2007 and 2008. Since 2009 the first round has been held at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.

BREWERS: Tyler Barnes of Milwaukee won the Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence in the major leagues, announced Monday on the first day of the winter meetings.

TRADE: The Angels traded veteran infielder Zack Cozart and 2019 first-round draft pick Will Wilson to San Francisco for cash or a player to be named, clearing space on the payroll and roster as negotiations heat up at baseball’s winter meetings.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »