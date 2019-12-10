Hayden Marshall-Inman, identified as one of the victims in the deadly eruption of a volcano off the northern coast of New Zealand, was a longtime camp counselor in central Maine.

For nearly two decades, Marshall-Inman traveled from his New Zealand home during the offseason there to work for the YMCA Camp of Maine in Winthrop.

In New Zealand, Marshall-Inman has been working for White Island Tours, which offered boat tours to the volcanic island, about an hour off-shore from Whakatane. Marshall-Inman was one of six people killed when the volcano erupted at 2:11 p.m., local time Monday. Eight others are missing.

Julia Gustafson, who worked with him at the camp, said Tuesday from her New Hampshire home that Marshall-Inman had an impact on the lives of hundreds of campers during that time.

“He was one of the most generous people I know,” she said. “He would give you the clothes off his back. ”

This story will be updated.

