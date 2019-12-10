Hayden Marshall-Inman, identified as one of the victims in the deadly eruption of a volcano off the northern coast of New Zealand, was a longtime camp counselor in central Maine.

For nearly two decades, Marshall-Inman traveled from his New Zealand home during the offseason there to work for the YMCA Camp of Maine in Winthrop.

In New Zealand, Marshall-Inman has been working for White Island Tours, which offered boat tours to the volcanic island, about an hour off-shore from Whakatane. Marshall-Inman was one of six people killed when the volcano erupted at 2:11 p.m., local time Monday. Eight others are missing.

Related

Stories of injured, missing in New Zealand volcano eruption

Julia Gustafson, who worked with him at the camp, said Tuesday from her New Hampshire home that Marshall-Inman had an impact on the lives of hundreds of campers during that time.

“He was one of the most generous people I know,” she said. “He would give you the clothes off his back. ”

This story will be updated. 

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
cmnews, winthrop maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles