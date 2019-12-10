FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick says neither he nor his coaching staff has watched any video footage shot by an in-house production team now at the center of an NFL investigation for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline at a recent game.

Belichick said during a conference call Tuesday he was not involved and had no knowledge of what took place during Sunday’s Bengals-Browns game in Cleveland. Belichick said he wasn’t informed of it until Monday afternoon.

“I personally have never viewed any video footage at all, anything that those production people have done, other than what’s shown on public television or something like that,” Belichick said.

In a statement posted on Twitter and the team website Monday night, the Patriots said a three-person crew producing a web series titled “Do Your Job” “inappropriately filmed the field from the press box” as part of a feature on the scouting department. The filming took place “without specific knowledge of league rules,” the statement said.

An NFL spokesman declined comment. Bengals Coach Zac Taylor confirmed during a news conference Monday that the league was investigating the crew’s activities.

The incident could be addressed on Wednesday when NFL owners convene for their previously scheduled winter meeting in Irving, Texas.

The Patriots’ statement said that while they were granted credentials for the crew from the Browns, “our failure to inform the Bengals and the league was an unintended oversight.” When confronted, the team said the crew “immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully.”

FALCONS: Receiver Calvin Ridley and cornerback Desmond Trufant were placed on injured reserve.

Ridley (abdominal strain) and Trufant (broken forearm) will miss the final three games of the season after being injured in Atlanta’s 40-20 win over the Carolina Panthers. Trufant’s latest setback wraps up an injury-plagued season. He already had missed four games with a toe ailment.

Ridley finished his second season with 63 receptions for 866 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns, providing Matt Ryan with another effective target alongside Julio Jones.

The Falcons agreed to terms with cornerback Jamar Taylor and promoted linebacker Ahmad Thomas to the 53-man roster. Tight end Carson Meier and linebacker Quentin Poling were added to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON: Running back Derrius Guice is out for the rest of the season after the team placed him on season-ending injured reserve with a left knee injury. The second-year back injured the knee in Sunday’s loss at Green Bay.

At 3-10 and eliminated from playoff contention, Washington had no reason to risk rushing Guice back from his latest injury. This is the same knee Guice tore the ACL in during a preseason game in August 2018. Guice also missed time earlier this season with a right knee injury.

• Cornerback Simeon Thomas has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

JETS: Le’Veon Bell will be spared from team discipline after his weekend bowling outing before missing the team’s 22-21 win Sunday against Miami while continuing to recover from the flu.

Coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that team doctors determined Bell was still ill Saturday, so the team ruled him out for the game. Bell was sent home and told to stay away from the team while he recovers – but didn’t violate any team rules. The New York Post reported Monday night that Bell went to a New Jersey-area bowling alley Saturday night and stayed there until it closed around 1 a.m.

Bell said Tuesday he had several family members and friends in town to watch him play against the Dolphins, but when he was ruled out for the game Saturday doctors told him to get out of the house and get his body moving a little. So, he and his friends and family went bowling – and Bell is surprised his night out at the alley became a story.

RAVENS: Quarterback Lamar Jackson – 23 yards shy of breaking Michael Vick’s single-season record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,039 in 2006) – is practicing this week with a sore quadriceps and says his motivation to play Thursday night against the New York Jets has nothing to do with personal glory.

“I’m planning to win the game,” Jackson said Tuesday. “If I’ve got to be out there all four quarters, that’s what it’s going to be.”

CARDINALS: Arizona placed defensive lineman Rodney Gunter on injured reserve because of a toe injury he suffered in the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

LIONS: Detroit put wide receiver Marvin Jones on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Detroit has lost six straight games and nine of its past 10. Jones was a bright spot at times, catching 62 passes for 779 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 1,101 yards receiving during the 2017 season but has been limited to just 22 games since then.

BOSTON COLLEGE running back AJ Dillon says he is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft. He will not play when BC meets Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl Jan. 2 in Alabama.

Dillon departs as the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher with 4,382 yards. His 38 career rushing touchdowns, 40 total TDs and 4,618 all-purpose yards are also program records. He finishes his career 227 yards shy of the Atlantic Coast Conference record for career rushing yards.

SALARY CAP: The NFL salary cap for 2020 is projected to be in the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million, making it likely for the cap to have an increase of at least $10 million for the seventh consecutive year.

The 2019 salary cap is at $188.2 million. If the cap tops $200 million for the first time, it will have grown by roughly 40 percent since 2015, when it was at $143.3 million.

