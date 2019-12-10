A 35-year-old woman from Waterboro died less than 12 hours after she was booked into York County Jail to serve a 60-day sentence, the York County Sheriff said.

Kimberly Pierce was booked into York County Jail at 5:30 p.m. Monday after she was sentenced in York County Superior Court to serve roughly two months of a 2.5-year sentence for numerous driving-related charges, including two operating under the influence convictions. She was found unresponsive Tuesday at 5:12 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

EMTs from Alfred declared Pierce dead at the jail, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives from the Maine State Police major crimes unit is investigating the death.

York County Sheriff William King Jr. said Pierce was being held in the intake area of the jail, where most prisoners spend several hours or a night before they are placed in a jail pod for the duration of their sentence.

King said there was no shortage of intake staff Monday night, and Pierce was the only person in the cell where she died.

“The desk is right there, and there is someone always walking around,” King said. “We have the video footage and we can take a look at that.”

King said he expects the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta to conduct an autopsy and toxicology tests to determine the cause and manner of Pierce’s death.

Pierce is the first death at York County Jail since January 2014, when Saco man died of suicide when he tore out a shunt used for kidney dialysis.

This story will be updated.

