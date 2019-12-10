Evelyn Rousseau, an eighth-grade student at Windsor Elementary School, has been named a finalist by the The American Geosciences Institute in its national essay contest for Earth Science Week, according to a news release from Helen M. Beesley, 6-8 teacher at the Windsor school.
Evelyn was one of four finalists in the contest whose topic was, “Why Earth Science is for Everyone.”
Evelyn, the daughter of Kevin Rousseau and Christy Rousseau, her essay was titled “Life Changing Women,” which can be found with the other finalists online at earthsciweek.org/contests.
