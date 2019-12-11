LEWISTON — More than 240 Bates College students received support from the college in order to accept summer work that facilitated professional exploration and reflection about fulfilling future career paths, according to a news release from the college.

The following area students participated in the program.

Jasmine Nutakki, of Augusta, a junior at Bates College, spent the Short Term and summer researching gene regulatory pathway analysis in freshwater algal symbioses with Wagener Family Professor of Equity and Inclusion in STEM April Hill.

Nutakki, the child of Jayadev and Reena Nutakki, of Augusta, and a 2017 graduate of Cony High School, was among more than 240 students who received support from Bates in order to accept summer work that facilitated professional exploration and reflection about fulfilling future career paths. Nutakki’s research was funded by a National Science Foundation faculty grant.

Kirsten Pelletier, of Readfield, a senior at the college, spent the summer researching spatial variability in Lake Auburn phytoplankton with Professor of Environmental Studies Holly Ewing.

Pelletier, the child of Peter J. Pelletier, of Readfield, and Wendy L. Pelletier, of Gardiner, and a 2016 graduate of Messalonskee High School, was among more than 240 students who received support from Bates in order to accept summer work that facilitated professional exploration and reflection about fulfilling future career paths. Pelletier’s research was funded by a faculty grant and the Auburn and Lewiston water districts.

Thaddeus Gunther, of Farmington, a junior at the college, spent the Short Term and summer researching the use of a novel molecular method to isolate erthrocytes in developing zebrafish with Associate Professor of Biology Larissa Williams.

Gunther, the child of Eric and Judith Gunther, of Farmington, and a 2017 graduate of Mount Blue High School, was among more than 240 students who received support from Bates in order to accept summer work that facilitated professional exploration and reflection about fulfilling future career paths. Gunther’s research was funded by the IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence.

Located in Lewiston, Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world. Since 1855, Bates has been dedicated to educating the whole person through creative and rigorous scholarship in a collaborative residential community. Committed to opportunity and excellence, Bates has always admitted students without regard to gender, race, religion, or national origin.

