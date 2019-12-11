In a part of the state with a plethora of bright talents, they might be the brightest.

Cony’s Simon McCormick and Messalonskee’s Gabrielle Wener return to the hardwood for their senior seasons, eager both to add to their impressive individual resumes and guide their talented teams through the season and onto the championship stage in February.

For the Rams, McCormick is a blur of energy and quickness, wreaking havoc in passing lanes and then, on the other end of the floor, either setting up teammates Dakota Dearborn, Kyle Douin and Luke Briggs for 3-pointers or pulling up to take them himself. He was sixth in the KVAC last year in scoring (14.5 points per game), as well as first in assists (5.6) and first in steals (5.2).

For the Eagles, Wener is a 6-foot-3 do-it-all forward, as adept at swooping in for a rebound as swatting a shot in the paint, and as likely to score from the post as knock down a jumper from the arc. She scored 16.2 points per game last year, while also grabbing 9 rebounds and notching 2.1 blocks — all top-five figures in the KVAC — and her game has gotten more diverse by the season.

They’ve helped make Cony and Messalonskee annual contenders in Class A. Now the only question mark remaining is how far they can guide their teams in their final seasons.

