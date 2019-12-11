Old Orchard Beach police say masked man who robbed a Family Dollar store Tuesday night brandished a hammer and forced a clerk to lie down on the floor.

Police were called to the store at 8 Heath St. around 9:30 p.m. by clerks who reported the store had just been robbed. The suspect entered the store wearing dark clothing and with his face covered, said Capt. David Hemingway.

“The male was brandishing a hammer and demanded a clerk give him money. The suspect ultimately took money from a nearby cash register and demanded the clerk lay on the floor,” Hemingway said in a press release.

There were two clerks in the store at the time and they were uninjured, Hemingway said.

The suspect fled the store in an unknown direction and police do not know if a vehicle was involved. Police did not disclose how much money the suspect took from the store.

The suspect is described by police as a white man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark pants, sweatshirt and shoes and kept his face covered the entire time, police said.

People with information about the robbery can call police at 934-4911.

