BETHEL — Katie Worthen and Emily Edgerly each scored 15 points to lead the Madison girls basketball team to a 52-20 win over Telstar in a Mountain Valley Conference game Wednesday night.
Abi Spaulding added eight points for the Bulldogs (2-1).
Luci Rothwell led the Rebels (0-3) with six points.
WATERVILLE 66, OCEANSIDE 50: Maddie Martin scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Purple Panthers to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B win over the Mariners in Waterville.
Sadie Garling scored 15 points, while Jayda Murray added eight points for Waterville (2-0).
Audrey Mackie scored 15 points for Oceanside (1-1).
OAK HILL 55, HALL-DALE 27: Anna Beach scored 11 points to lead the Raiders to an MVC win over the Bulldogs in Wales.
Peighton Theriault added eight points for Oak Hill (1-1).
Iris Ireland scored nine points for Hall-Dale (1-2).
KENTS HILL 50, HEBRON ACADEMY 32: Naomi McGadney had 12 points to lead the Huskies to a victory over the Lumberjacks in Kents Hill.
Charlotte Harper Cunningham scored 11 points, while Jose Harper Cunningham and Jarni Hewins each added 10 for Kents Hill (2-0).
Sarah English led Hebron (0-2) with 15 points.
CARRABEC 33, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 19: Cheyenne Cahill scored 15 points to lead the Cobras to the MVC win in North Anson.
Ashley Cates added eight points for Carrabec (2-1).
Mariyah Fournier led Spruce Mountain (0-2) with 14 points.
