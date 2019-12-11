BETHEL — Katie Worthen and Emily Edgerly each scored 15 points to lead the Madison girls basketball team to a 52-20 win over Telstar in a Mountain Valley Conference game Wednesday night.

Abi Spaulding added eight points for the Bulldogs (2-1).

Luci Rothwell led the Rebels (0-3) with six points.

WATERVILLE 66, OCEANSIDE 50: Maddie Martin scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Purple Panthers to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B win over the Mariners in Waterville.

Sadie Garling scored 15 points, while Jayda Murray added eight points for Waterville (2-0).

Audrey Mackie scored 15 points for Oceanside (1-1).

OAK HILL 55, HALL-DALE 27: Anna Beach scored 11 points to lead the Raiders to an MVC win over the Bulldogs in Wales.

Peighton Theriault added eight points for Oak Hill (1-1).

Iris Ireland scored nine points for Hall-Dale (1-2).

KENTS HILL 50, HEBRON ACADEMY 32: Naomi McGadney had 12 points to lead the Huskies to a victory over the Lumberjacks in Kents Hill.

Charlotte Harper Cunningham scored 11 points, while Jose Harper Cunningham and Jarni Hewins each added 10 for Kents Hill (2-0).

Sarah English led Hebron (0-2) with 15 points.

CARRABEC 33, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 19: Cheyenne Cahill scored 15 points to lead the Cobras to the MVC win in North Anson.

Ashley Cates added eight points for Carrabec (2-1).

Mariyah Fournier led Spruce Mountain (0-2) with 14 points.

