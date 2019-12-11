Lula Wiles will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. in Rockland.

Boston-based roots trio Isa Burke, Eleanor Buckland and Mali Obomsawin bring a sharp, provocative songcraft, anchored by their musicianship and mastery of folk music.

The band infuses their songs with distinctly modern sounds: pop hooks, distorted electric guitars, and dissonant multi-layered vocals, all employed in the service of songs that reclaim folk music in their own voice. The musicians take turns in different roles — Burke and Buckland on guitar and fiddle, Obomsawin on bass, all three singing and writing — but no matter who’s playing what, they operate in close tandem. A

Al three members grew up in small-town Maine, and the band came of age in Boston’s lively roots scene. Since then, they have toured internationally, winning fans at the Newport Folk Festival and the Philadelphia Folk Festival, garnering acclaim from NPR Music and two Boston Music Awards nominations, and sharing stages with the likes of Aoife O’Donovan, the Wood Brothers, and Tim O’Brien. Lula Wiles exists in the tense space where tradition and revolution meet, from which their harmonies rise into the air to create new American music.

Tickets cost $15 in advance or $18 day of show.

For tickets, or more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

