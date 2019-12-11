FAIRFIELD – Alice Marie Gilbert passed away on Dec. 4, 2019. She was born in Veazie, Maine, August 24, 1924, to Elena I. Vergie and Ralph E. Shorey. Alice graduated from Bangor High School and the Eastern Academy of Beauty Culture. She was a member of the Waterville Hairdressers Association and worked as a hairdresser for 55 years retiring at the age of 72. Alice also volunteered at the Thayer Campus of Maine General for 18 years. Alice was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Waterville; she was a Sunday School Superintendent, a Deaconess and a Sunday School teacher for many years.Alice enjoyed knitting, crocheting, working with her hands, and reading. She would read 3 – 4 books a week, and donated her collection of Reader’s Digest Books to a local nursing home. Alice was predeceased by her parents; sister, Ruth Applebee Shilds, and brother, Neal R. Shorey. Surviving is her husband William “Bill” Gilbert; daughter Aileen Steigerwalt and husband Allen of Leighton, Pa., son Bruce McLeod, Sr. and wife Carol of Fairfield, daughter Laurel McLeod of Winslow and Christy Gilbert of Old Town; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.At her request there will be no visitation of funeral services. Burial will be in the new VA Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.The family of Alice would like to thank the staff at Oak Grove and Maine General.

