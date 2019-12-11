WATERVILLE – Beverly Rideout, 83, of Waterville passed away after a long illness on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Oak Grove Center. She was born on June 23, 1936, the daughter of Delores Mendelson and Norman Nimon.

She enjoyed being a majorette and graduated from Lawrence high school in 1954. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo but most of all spending time with family and friends. Her life took her from Maine to Wyoming and then back to Maine in 1994.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim Rideout; daughter Terri Starrett, son James Rideout Jr.; grandson Chris Hallee; sister Marsha Nimon, and brother Arnold Mendelson. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Arbour and former son-in-law Denny Arbour, son Richard Nelson and wife Lori, daughter Stephanie Swonger and husband Wes, daughter Judi Moore and husband Jim, her deceased daughter’s life companion Scott Bryant, stepdaughters Lynne Kerschner and husband Jim and Pam Evans; sister Maureen Vinci and husband Pete and brothers Tony, David, Jim, Michael, and Dan, her special cousin and friend Sandra Paulette; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A special thanks goes out to those who gave her special care at Oak Grove Center. Funeral services will be on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Beacon Hospice

5 Community Dr. Ste A

Augusta, ME 04330

