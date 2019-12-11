WATERVILLE – Elizabeth E. “Betty” Jolicoeur of Waterville transitioned from this world and into God’s arms on Oct. 4, 2019 at 8:12 p.m. She was 90 years old. She suffered a massive stroke on Sept. 30 and did not recover.

During her final week, her daughter, Judy, son, Joel, and adopted son, Frank, were lovingly by her side in support and honor of her dignity and all her final wishes. Hospice was also in place and the family would like to thank the caring nurses and doctors on her floor at Inland Hospital, who treated her with kindness and respect.

Betty was a good and beautiful soul upon this earth and loved by many. Her greatest joy was being a Mom. It was in her heart, even in her final months. She was a Mom to everyone. She was fiercely independent and liked to have her way…especially about what time we opened the Christmas presents! She was fun and goofy and loved music. She sewed the most beautiful quilts and pillows by hand and was well known for that. She made delicious home cooked meals and was extremely devoted to her children’s education and artistic pursuits. She decorated for EVERY holiday- even flag day!! …and sent cards for everything. She made the best peanut butter fudge and spaghetti sauce. She loved animals and watching the Boston Celtics and Yankees. She loved watching her son and daughter play music and went to every concert she could, often singing along and dancing in her chair. She was a good friend. She donated to many charitable causes, especially for Veterans and animals. She loved all her family, friends, and extended family very much and was also known as “Aunt Betty” and “Betty Mom” to many. She made a positive and lasting impression on all who were Blessed to know her and will be missed beyond measure.

She is survived by her son, Joel Jolicoeur, her daughter, Judy Jolicoeur and her partner Frank Nava; her brother, David Burbank and his wife Marlene; beloved cousins; and many nieces and nephews, including great and great-great.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral or celebration of life. Part of her wishes were that she be remembered with fun and laughter and joy, so please share happy memories of her with each other, and raise a toast and a smile to her and think of her fondly! Love is all we take with us and Love is all that matters.

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

In her honor, donations can be made to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society or any other animal shelter

