WINSLOW – Ellen M. Gilbert, 83, died peacefully with family by her side at Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville on Dec. 7, 2019. She was born in Auburn on Dec. 8, 1935, to parents Hollis and Lillien (Hartford) Brown.

Ellen graduated from Waterville High School in 1954. She married the love of her life, Carl Gilbert, on August 18, 1954 and enjoyed 55 wonderful years of marriage with him.

Ellen spent 22 years living throughout the world as a military spouse before settling in Winslow where she took a job as a cook for the Winslow school system for many years. She found extreme joy in doing crafts and helping others. Her favorite hobbies were knitting, crocheting, sewing, ceramics, cake decorating, reading, playing cards, puzzles, and traveling. She loved making mittens, sweaters, afghans, and baby outfits for family members, friends, and local charities.

Ellen is survived by her three children, Donna Rowland and her husband David of Ohio, Deborah Craig of Winslow, and Paul Gilbert and his wife Kim of New Hampshire; eight grandchildren, Charity, Ronald, Heather, James, Steven, Melissa, Jennifer and Gregory and respective spouses; multiple great and great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Ellen was predeceased by her husband; her parents; brothers and sisters; and son-in-law.

At Ellen’s request there will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will take place promptly at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in the chapel at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ellen’s memory may be made to:

The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers

93 Silver St.

Waterville, ME 04901 or at https://www.mainechildrenshome.org/how-to-give/donate

