WATERVILLE – Jacqueline C. Vigue, 92, passed away peacefully at the Woodlands Assisted Living Center on Dec. 9, 2019 with her family by her side. Jacqueline was born on Jan. 1, 1927, the daughter of Joseph and Bertha (Madore) Rodrigue.

Jacqueline married Roger Vigue on May 30, 1962 and they made their home in Waterville. Jacqueline was a devote Catholic who attended Mass regularly at Notre Dame Catholic Church. She was a receptionist for Dr. Jean Bolduc and Dr. Lucien Pellerin.

Jacqueline was a very caring person. Her family meant everything to her. Jacqueline was a caretaker and was always taking care of people. Jacqueline also spent a lot of time praying for her family and others who she felt needed it.

Jacqueline was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Bertha Rodrigue; her husband, Roger Vigue; her brothers, Robert Rodrigue and Louis Rodrigue; her sister, Constance Rodrigue; brother and sisters-in-law, Mag and Lawrence Vigue, and brothers-in-law-, Russel Marquis and David Starbird.

Jacqueline is survived by her sons, James Vigue and wife Jane, Thomas Vigue and wife Vickie; her daughters, Mary White and husband Roy, Patricia Violette and husband Joel; her sisters, Gabrielle Marquis and Claudette Starbird; her sister-in-law, Marge Rodrigue; her brother, Eugene Rodrigue and wife Sue, where she was also a mother to Eugene and Claudette after their mother had passed; her grandchildren, Cary Colwell and husband Bob, Tony Violette, Melanie Smith and husband Justin, Robbie Violette and wife Abby, Brad White and wife Jasmine, Erica Millett and husband Tyler, Terri Hall and husband Rob, Mike Starbird and his wife Amy; and several great- grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Woodlands Assisted Living Center and Beacon Hospice for the excellent and loving care they gave Jacqueline. Also, the family appreciated all the visitors that came to see her and the many cards that were sent.

Family and friends are asked to visit on Friday, Dec. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in Jacqueline’s name can be made to a charity of your choice

