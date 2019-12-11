NORRIDGEWOCK – Larry N. Stanhope, 74, of Norridgewock, passed away on Monday Dec. 9, 2019 in Bangor. He was born August 1, 1945 in Bath, the son of Claude H. and Rosemond (Larrabee) Stanhope.

Larry served in the Army National Guard as a staff sergeant in charge of the heavy equipment in Skowhegan. He spent most of his life as a chicken farmer and he also owned and operated Stanhope Hardware in Norridgewock.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Norridgewock, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing especially on the Kennebec, he built the house they lived in and he enjoyed going to NASCAR races in New Hampshire.

Besides his wife Agnes of 49 years of Norridgewock, he leaves his son Ricky Stanhope and his fiancé Kelley Nelson of Norridgewock; his sister, Lorraine Donahue of Tom Rivers, N.J., his brothers, Jordan “Buddy” Stanhope and his wife Beverly of Sidney, Jimmy Stanhope and his wife Janet of Florida, his sister-in-law, Donna Stanhope of West Virginia; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Kenneth Stanhope.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Dec. 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Sunsetview Cemetery in Norridgewock, Maine.

Donations may be made in Larry’s memory to:

Somerset Humane Society

PO Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

