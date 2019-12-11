THORNDIKE – Ryan M. Bradstreet, 48, left this world peacefully late on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta after an 11-month struggle with stage 4 colon cancer.

Ryan was born on Sept. 5,1971 in Waterville to Amos Eugene (Gene) Bradstreet and Carol Anne (Grard) Bradstreet. Ryan grew up in Albion with his three sisters, Sherry (Bradstreet) Wilson, Mary Bradstreet, and Tanya (Bradstreet) Stevens.

He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1989, Ryan served in the United States Marine Corps as a LCPL with 3rd Battalion 3rd Marine Motor Transport Marine Corps based in Hawaii from November 1990 to September 1993, where he served during Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He received recognition for his service in Southeast Asia and his National Service Medal and remained in touch with his Marine family. After service to his country, he attended Eastern Maine Community College and graduated in 1996.

In 1992, Ryan married Deborah Lee and to them were born two children, David Bradstreet (19) and Leah Bradstreet (17), both of Thorndike, Maine. Although Ryan and Deborah later divorced, they remained committed to raising their children together.

Ryan met his fiancé, Sonya (Seiders) Hunt, in July 2011, and together with his two children and her two children, Betsy (19) and Hayden Hunt (17), they made a home in Thorndike until his passing.

Ryan had recently changed jobs, and for the past year, he was employed by First Student in July 2018. They proved to be very accommodating of his illness. Prior to that, Ryan had worked at Winslow Public Works and for Larry Ward at Ward Farm for 20 years as a mechanic and the one to depend on when things needed fixing.

When not at work, he was his family’s go to person if things need fixing. In addition, Ryan was always teaching his son, David, everything he knew. Ryan enjoyed taking Jeep rides with Sonya, and they became part of a larger “Jeep” family. In 2015, Ryan and Sonya welcomed their own “child”, Jack, a 4-year-old yellow lab, who was the most spoiled of all the children.

Ryan was predeceased by his mother in 2015; his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents; aunt; and cousin. He is survived by his two, much loved children, David and Leah; his beloved fiancé, Sonya (Seiders) Hunt and her two children, Betsy and Hayden Hunt, whom he treated like his own; his sisters, Sherry Wilson and her family, Mary Bradstreet and her family, and Tanya Stevens and her family; his father, Gene Bradstreet of Albion; as well as his extended family.

When it came to all of his “kids”, he made sure that they had everything they needed before he got himself what he needed. Ryan touched many hearts through his kind words and actions. He will forever be loved and missed dearly.

A funeral with military honors will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. with a remembrance immediately to follow at Mammies Country Kitchen in Unity.

