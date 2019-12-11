Parents who turn to the Press Herald Toy Fund sometimes have a hard time overcoming their pride and asking for help.

But the pride they have in their children is even more powerful.

Letters parents write about their families often include lots of details about their children and why they deserve a happy Christmas just like every other child. And it seems that some parents simply want the fund’s donors and volunteers to know some things about the children they are helping.

One proud parent wrote that her children “keep their bedrooms clean and their beds made.”

Another wrote that her child is “an ‘A’ student,” and another that her child “helps us at home with siblings.”

One mother described her preschooler by writing that she “loves music and dancing and is a very, sweet, energetic girl. She loves school and her friends.”

Yet another letter describes a 4-year-old boy who “is obsessed with space, rocket ships and NASA,” and his older sister who “is very girly girl, but decided she no longer likes pink!”

“My children will take very good care of the toys,” one proud parent pledged.

It’s for reasons like that, parents say, that they don’t want their children to feel passed by or less deserving of holiday gifts simply because the adults in the home are struggling financially. And they want to let their children stay children in spite of hardships at home such as illness, divorce, the death of a family member or whatever else is jeopardizing their holidays.

One parent summed it up simply: “We want them to have the opportunity to be just children and live as other children do.”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

