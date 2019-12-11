In 2020, Camp Bomazeen, the Scout camp on Great Pond in Belgrade, will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

In 1945, Camp Bomazeen opened to provide an adventure for Maine Scouts in an idyllic setting. Over the course of the past 75 years, thousands of Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Explorers and Venturers have camped amongst the pines, learned skills, made lifelong friendships, and challenged themselves, according to a news release from Charles Mahaleris, camp historian.

As the Kennebec Valley District, Bomazeen Old Timers and Pine Tree Council prepare for the diamond anniversary, they are asking the public’s help in collecting photos, articles, letters, memorabilia, etc.

“We want to tell the story of Bomazeen,” said Mahaleris, of Augusta. “We want to boldly prepare for the next 75 years by first recognizing the efforts of those who came before us and laid the foundations for the camp we love. Visionaries like Dr. Frederick W. Johnson, of Colby College; Dr. George Averill, of Waterville; William Hinman, of Skowhegan; J.R. Cianchette and William Springler, of Pittsfield; Henry Hall, of Madison; and Lewis J. Rosenthal, of Waterville — those were the Scouters who were part of the selection committee that founded Bomazeen in 1945.”

“The camp was named by 14-year old Waterville Scout Richard Chamberlain. Last summer, both boys and girls shot arrows at the Bomazeen archery range, made baskets at Bushcraft, learned to swim at the waterfront, and some even learned how to weld. I hope those great pioneers would be proud that the camp they started is still serving youth today, Mahaleris said.”

All items submitted will be scanned and returned. Donations also accepted for display during the anniversary season.

Those who have items to submit can contact Mahaleris at [email protected] or 400-9850.

