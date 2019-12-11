Southwest Airlines will add nonstop flights to Chicago and Nashville from Portland this year, expanding the airport’s suite of seasonal destinations.

The airline plans to expand its service from Portland International Jetport to Chicago Midway airport from Saturdays to Saturdays and Sundays. It will also introduce a nonstop Saturday flight between Portland and Nashville, Tennessee. The limited service will run from June 7 through Aug. 10.

“Today’s announcement from our partners at Southwest is fantastic news,” said jetport Director Paul Bradbury. “Many of our airlines are adding service for this upcoming summer and the expansion of Midway and new service to Nashville will provide Southwest passengers with more options to access the Maine market.”

This story will be updated.

