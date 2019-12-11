WATERVILLE — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host its annual dairy forage conference from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Governor’s Restaurant, 376 Main St.

Extension educators and industry experts will focus on managing diets with forages grown and harvested in challenging conditions and potential health concerns for livestock. Additional talks will examine growing industrial hemp in Maine, corn silage variety trial data, solar farm leases and the potential for ergot contamination in feeds from wetter growing conditions.

The $25 per person fee will include lunch. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information. or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Rick Kersbergen at 342-5971 or [email protected].

filed under:
december, UMaine Cooperative Extension, waterville maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles