Capital City Improv After Dark will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19 and 20, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, at 280 Water St. in Gardiner. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Capital City Improv and Johnson Hall team up to create a unique, improvised holiday show. A Capital City Ha!-liday is a delightful mix of classic holiday specials with a healthy dose of improvised comedy.

Using audience suggestions and stories, as well as music and quick wits, Capital City Improv will create a holiday show unlike any other.

Now in its seventh year, Capital City Improv was conceived and started by Dennis Price. Price studied improvisation in Chicago at IO Theater, The Second City, and the Playground Theater. Combining his love of improv and his love of Maine, Price created Capital City Improv to bring comedy, fun and memorable experiences to the central Maine area.

This is an 18-plus show, no one younger than 18 years old will be allowed in.

Tickets cost $16 for adults and $14 for seniors in advance, or $19 for adults and $17 for seniors at the door the night of the show.

For more information, call 582-7144 visit johnsonhall.org or email [email protected]

