PITTSFIELD — A fire that broke out at a home on Thursday morning left moderate damage to a second floor bathroom, the deputy chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department said.

Around 11:30 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the home at 308 Hartland Ave. after receiving reports of smoke coming out of the second story, Deputy Chief Dean Billings said. Firefighters found the fire in a bathroom on the second floor and quickly extinguished the blaze, Billings said.

The fire started in the ceiling of the bathroom and was caused by an electrical problem, the deputy chief said.

Detroit, Hartland and Newport fire departments responded to the call along with the Pittsfield Police Department and Sebasticook Ambulance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: