SKOWHEGAN – Florence Michaud, 93, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home. She was born Dec. 12, 1925 in Andover. She was the only daughter of the late Kenneth and Lillian Meisner of Andover. She was the wife of the late Armand G. Michaud.

Family was always extremely important to Florence. She spent her lifetime being an awesome homemaker, cook, mother and friend. She found much joy and happiness knowing that everybody was full and enjoyed a great home cooked meal with all the trimmings.

Florence’s pride and joy were her four children whom she dearly loved, always and forever.

She is survived by son, Thomas A. Michaud and wife Elaine Headley Michaud of Northfield, daughter, Victoria A. Michaud Bolduc of Skowhegan, son, Timothy A. Michaud and wife LeAnn Johnson Michaud of New Hartford, Conn., daughter, Leigh Michaud Ganung and husband, Jeffrey Ganung of Winchester, Conn. In addition to her children, she is survived by five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her son, Peter Todd Michaud, 1964-1974.

There are no calling hours at this time. A later date to be set by the family for a graveside celebration of life.

The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Cedar Ridge Center and Beacon Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to your local animal shelter.

