The town of Scarborough sent three ambulances to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Route 1 on Thursday afternoon, but none of the the injuries were considered to be serious.
An emergency dispatcher said the crash took place just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Commerce Drive.
It took crews a few minutes to clear the accident scene, and motorists traveling through the area, which is near Oak Hill, should not experience any delays, police said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sidelines
Sidelines: Winthrop boys basketball has contagious confidence
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Forest Hills boys basketball cruises past Pine Tree Academy
-
Local & State
Donated toys were tainted by meth lab in church playroom, Buxton pastor says
-
Schools and Education
Augusta schools’ proposal to restrict broadcast media rejected
-
Local & State
Phillips-Sandy elected new school board chairperson in Waterville