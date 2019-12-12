The town of Scarborough sent three ambulances to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Route 1 on Thursday afternoon, but none of the the injuries were considered to be serious.

An emergency dispatcher said the crash took place just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Commerce Drive.

It took crews a few minutes to clear the accident scene, and motorists traveling through the area, which is near Oak Hill, should not experience any delays, police said.

 

