Skowhegan Area High School has announced its first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — All A’s: Annabelle Bourassa, Lauren Enright and Matush Prokop.
High honors: Eli Blodgett, Abigail Bolvin, Samantha Bonneau, Jade Corson, Daniel Giroux, Olivia Hatch, Brooklyn Hubbard, Sydney Knights-Curtis, Caitlin Kotelnikov, Wyatt Lancaster, Celeste Landry, Aleya Luce, Gabriella Martin, Meredith Mitchell, Jeremy Mora and Lauryn Noyes.
Also, Abbygale Paquet, McKayla Perrault, Kelsey Presby, Alivia Rac, Rachel Rossignol, Damion Scanlin, Alyssa Sterry, Zebulon Tibbetts and Cadence Washburn.
Honors: Nicholas Alves, Ivey Bickford, Ian Brewer, Abigail Buckingham, Madison Damon, Carter Hunt, Kyle Lee, Braden McCarty, Alexis Michonski, Emily Reichenbach, Jeffrey Rogers and Samuel Shields.
Juniors — All A’s: Kylee Thorndike and Sam Voter.
High honors: Blaize Aiken, Kylie Bean, Shania Bouchard, Caleb Daigneault, Cole Herrick, Unity Hodges, Miles Lambke, Emily Lyman, Isaiah McGann, Gary Salley, Ella Siren, Elyza Sirois, Elizabeth Steeves, Makenzie Tessier, Dawson Turcotte and Isabel Turgeon.
Honors: Brayden Alward, Mackenzie Bertone, Chloey Cook, Maritza Frost, Cade Goodel, Lucas Goodrow, Eben Hilton, Jada Hurlbutt, Cooper Jarvais, Hunter Olson, Ricardo Sanchez, Kobe Sprague, Ethan Staples and Sophie Wheeler.
Sophomores — All A’s: Jasmyne Beaulieu, Melanie Bradley, Colby Carrier, Jaycie Christopher, Ella Conway, Ashley Mason and Emma Smith.
High honors: Aiden Belanger, Danielle Bradley, Jordin Carey, Tomas Cesak, Dylan Corson, Hailey Coutoulakis, Emily Dunbar, Riley Fitzpatrick, Jordyn Flannery and Zuzu Johnson.
Also, Zoe Lambke, Allison Lohn, Meygan Longstaff, Alexandria Lyons, Benjamin Morgan, Dennis Neal, Annah Perkins, Hannah Plourde,Danica Shanoski, Kiara Warren, Payson Washburn and Mason Wolfe.
Honors: George Chesley, Reese Danforth, Brayden Doucette, Charles Frost, Rylee Kinney, Gillian Lowney, Sarah Roberts, Clyde Rollins, Noah Savage, Emma Shaw, Monnica Withee and Alyssah Zapata.
Freshmen — All A’s: Kate Anderson, Paige Gilbert and Kaden Luce.
High honors: Tyler Annis, Tyrael Anzivino, Oliver Barden, Leanna Breard, Kobe Butters, Orion Dickinson, John Donoghue, Marshall Easler, Dawson Fletcher, Lindy Gilbert and Nyah Gunst.
Also, Ahnalese Higgins, Bryson Jacques, Norah Jewel, Kaitlyn Johndro, Matthew Johnson, Megan Jones, Nevaeh Legasse, Aryana Lewis, Joseph Linkletter and Dillon Moore.
Also, Mina Peythieu-Calder, Javan Pray, Jakub Prokop, Alyssa Rac, Ethan Rhoades, Leah Rossignol, Brayden Saucier, Adam Savage, Samantha Schweizer, Richard Snowman, Maddy Thorndike and Savannah White.
Honors: Kaiyley Bickford-Antonino, Lacey Cram, Damon Giggey, Brooke Johnson, Callaway LePage, Collin LePage, Hunter McEwen, Cariana Miller, Renee Quirion, Trevor Tessier, Michael Welch and Amya-Lynn Williford.
