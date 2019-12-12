Where is Jared Golden? While the entire country is forced ad nauseum to watch coverage of the impeachment inquiry, it seems almost every person in the country is weighing in with their opinion. Well, at least everyone except Congressman Jared Golden, D-2nd District.
The impeachment hearings have dominated news cycles for weeks, yet Golden is still unsure whether the president should be impeached. He said that he opposed the idea of opening the impeachment inquiry, yet when push came to shove, he voted for Congress to move forward with the formal impeachment hearings.
It’s clear that Rep. Golden is attempting to walk a tight-rope of appeasing resistant Democrats while representing a district President Trump won by 10%, but in reality, he is misleading them both.
It’s high time for Jared Golden to be honest with us and tell us where he stands: Does he support impeaching our president or not?
Sharon Bemis
Embden
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
How will Collins handle impeachment?
-
Editorials
Our View: Impeachment is not the roadblock in Congress
-
Letters to the Editor
The time for wishful voting is over
-
Letters to the Editor
Congress must hold Trump accountable
-
Letters to the Editor
Time for Golden to make decision
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.