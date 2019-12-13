BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to one-year contracts with free agent left-hander Martin Pérez and shortstop José Peraza, people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Left-hander Martin Perez has a 53-56 record and a 4.72 ERA in eight major league seasons. AP Photo/Jim Mone

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday because the deals had not yet been announced.

Pérez is guaranteed $6.5 million, and Peraza has a $2.85 million salary.

Pérez, 28, pitched for Minnesota last year after spending the first seven years of his career with the Rangers. In all, he has a 53-56 record with a 4.72 ERA.

He helps take the place in the rotation left open when Rick Porcello agreed to a deal with the New York Mets.

Infielder José Peraza spent the past four seasons with Cincinnati. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Pérez’s deal includes a $6 million salary for 2020 and gives Boston a $6.25 million team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn $250,000 each year in performance bonuses for innings.

Peraza spent the last four years in Cincinnati. In all, he batted .273 with 28 homers and 154 RBIs. He could fill a spot at utility infielder if the Red Sox don’t re-sign Brock Holt.

He can earn an additional $150,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

Comments are not available on this story.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles