A Wells man who was accused of burning a political sign has resolved his case with a misdemeanor plea, a fine and community service.

Adam Masucci, 40, was indicted in February on four counts of arson, which is a felony. He was also charged with two counts of criminal mischief, which is a misdemeanor. The charges were related to a brush fire at the base of a political sign in South Berwick.

Court documents show Masucci reached a plea agreement with prosecutors Nov. 1. He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal mischief, and the other charges were dismissed. Masucci performed 24 hours of community service and paid a $500 fine.

“The sanction meets the gravity of the offense and the effort at rehabilitation of defendant,” Deputy District Attorney Justina McGettigan wrote on the dismissal.

Defense attorney John Driscoll, who represented Masucci, said in an email that he was not at liberty to comment.

