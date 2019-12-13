Winslow Public Library will host the Winter Workshop Holiday Crafts-Making Fair from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the library at 136 Halifax St.

The winter workshop will spotlight an array of local craftspeople, who will show attendees how to make their own felted cookie-cutter trees, wreaths, garlands, cinnamon stick trees, ornaments, painted snowflakes and pinecones and more.

Admission is free and all supplies will be provided by the library.

For adults and children alike, the holiday crafts-making fair will kick-off with storytime from Ms. Jenn, who will read “How to Catch an Elf.” Pop and Christmas music will be provided by David Deas & Friends, and free cookies and hot chocolate will be provided.

For more information, call Kathleen Powers at the library at 872-1978.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: