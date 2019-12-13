A Winslow man was arrested and charged with theft Thursday after allegedly stealing an assault rifle from a Fairfield home he was doing work on as a contractor, authorities said.

Gregory Baylis, 36, has been charged with stealing the AK-47-style gun from a house at 14 Kingman Road, and then he sold it to the Winslow Gun Shop for $250 on Oct. 23, according to Fairfield police Capt. Paul St. Amand. Kingman Road is in the village of Shawmut, part of Fairfield. The Winslow Gun Shop is at 55 China Road.

Authorities were alerted Dec. 6 when Baylis returned to the Winslow Gun Shop to purchase the gun back and return it to its owner. A clerk working at the store then called Winslow police, which handed the case to St. Amand. The Fairfield captain retrieved the weapon from the Winslow shop on Dec. 6.

St. Amand investigated the situation over the last week and executed a search warrant Wednesday. On Thursday, Baylis was arrested on two felony counts of theft, one Class B and one Class C, and released later that afternoon on $5,000 unsecured bail.

“Baylis was completely cooperative throughout the entire investigation,” St. Amand said, adding that the 36-year-old does not have a past criminal record.

Baylis will appear before the Maine District Court in Skowhegan in February.

