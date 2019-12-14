AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were a tie between Stefanie Barley and Nancy Fritz, and Patricia Damon and Diane Bishop, then Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik, and Jean Bird and Paul Jones. Winners on Thursday were Paul Mitnik and David Offer, Tom Simmons and Anil Goswami, Glenn Angell and Dennis Purington, and David Martz and Ruth Kenny.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Jackie Berry. Sally Nelson placed second, and DeeDee Brown placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Dennis Perkins and Peggy Thompson. Betty Perry and Lee Duff placed second, B.J. Bessey and Gabrielle Rice place third, and Jackie Gamage and Alice King placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

