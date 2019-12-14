CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Siva Prasad Pendurti, of Augusta, graduated with Master of Science in Information Technology Management during commencement ceremonies Dec. 6 at Campbellsville University.

Degrees are conferred for the graduates upon completion of all requirements for graduation.

 

filed under:
augusta maine, college news, school news

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles