CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Siva Prasad Pendurti, of Augusta, graduated with Master of Science in Information Technology Management during commencement ceremonies Dec. 6 at Campbellsville University.
Degrees are conferred for the graduates upon completion of all requirements for graduation.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Chesterville Meeting House Bell Tower restoration under way
-
Community
Augusta’s Pendurti graduates from Campbellsville University
-
Community
Augusta Nature Education Center receives $3,000 grant
-
Politics
Two Somali politicians find inspiration in each other’s success
-
Boys' Basketball
Boys basketball: Hornets hold off Cougars behind Wyatt Hathaway’s 40 points