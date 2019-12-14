The National Weather Service in Gray has issued flash flood warnings for sections of York, Cumberland and Sagadahoc counties in southern Maine through Saturday afternoon.

Flood advisories are also in effect in those counties, as well as Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford, Franklin and Lincoln counties.

Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy rain across the area for most of the day, with as much as 4 inches falling by 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when rain began to slow but rivers continued to rise, the weather service warned. Flash flooding is expected to last through 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Heavy rainfall today has translated to runoff over mostly frozen grounds and has led to rapid rises along areas rivers and streams,” the weather service warned.

By early afternoon, heavy rain had flooded many small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other low-lying areas. Flooded streets and roads were reported in Ogunquit, Old Orchard Beach, Saco, Portland, Cumberland and Farmington.

On major highways, flooding was expected on Interstate 295 between mile markers 1 and 29, Interstate 95 between mile markers 1 and 61, and Interstate 95 in New Hampshire between mile markers 0 and 16.

Nearly 5 inches of rain had fallen in Kennebunk by 1:30 p.m. and Mill Creek in Falmouth was flowing over Route 9, the weather service reported.

Flooding often happened quickly and exceeded expectations, as it did for the Presumpscot River in Westbrook.

Initially, the weather service predicted that the Presumpscot, which reaches flood stage at 15 feet, would rise through Saturday afternoon and evening, when it would reach 16 feet and cause minor low-land flooding that would retreat Saturday night. Instead, flooding happened much more quickly and it’s expected to sick around for a bit.

The Presumpscot hit 13.1 feet at 10 a.m. Saturday and by noon was at 16.2 feet, the weather service said. The river is expected to continue rising to near 19 feet by this evening and remain above flood stage until Sunday morning.

The weather service advised motorists who encounter flooded roads to turn around and avoid driving through standing water where the depth is unknown and road surface problems might not be apparent. The service noted that most deaths related to flooding occur in motor vehicles.

Along the Maine coast, a gale warning is in effect along through 6 a.m. Monday, from the Merrimack River in Massachusetts to Stonington, including Casco and Penobscot bays, the weather service announced. Sustained wind speeds are expected to reach 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, and waves ranging from 10 to 15 feet.

The weather service warned that strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should remain in port and secure vessels to withstand severe conditions, or change course and seek safe harbor if already at sea.

Vehicles drive through a flooded section of Commercial St. in Portland on Saturday. Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Buy this Photo

Locations that will experience flooding include Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Buxton, Gray, Hollis, Biddeford, Saco, Kennebunk, Alfred, Sanford and Kittery.

Also, Brunswick, Topsham, Durham, Bath, Wiscasset, Gardiner, Litchfield, Lewiston, Livermore Falls, Turner, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Naples, Mechanic Falls, Bethel and Rumford.

Also affected will be York Beach, Ogunquit Beach, Wells Beach, and Fortunes Rocks Beach Peaks Island, Long Island, Cushing Island, Cousins Island and Great Diamond Island; as well as Sebago Lake, Pleasant Mountain, Long Lake, Popham Beach State Park, Albany Mountain, Bailey Island, Orrs Island and Jewell Island.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: