PALMETTO, Fla. – Dan was born on July 23, 1955 in Augusta, to George and Grace Speck of Augusta. Daniel grew up in Augusta until moving to West Gardiner with his loving wife, Margret Record-Speck “Peggy”. They then moved to Palmetto, Fla. where he spent the rest of his life.

Dan passed away the morning of Nov. 8, 2019 with his wife, Peggy and stepdaughter, Amanda, by his side. Dan was very lucky to have been surrounded and supported by his family during the last days of his life. Dan was especially close to his son-in-law, Dewey, who will forever hold many memories of Dan in his heart.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Margret Record-Speck; two stepchildren, Keith R. Casey of Palmetto Fla., Amanda and husband Dewey Sproul of Pittston; three beautiful grandstepchildren, Teanna Sproul, Ryan Casey and Alyssia Casey; brothers and sisters, Pam and Charles Plummons, George and sister-in-law Amy Speck, Bette Everet, Jane Speck, Joseph (Donnie) Speck, Alton Speck; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial and burial will be held for immediate family at a later date in Pittston.

