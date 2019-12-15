CARIBOU — Maine’s senators said one of the most northeastern cities in the U.S. is getting help from the federal government to improve its essential services for residents.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said Thursday the Caribou Utilities District has received a federal grant of $1.4 million and a federal loan of $4.2 million via the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development. The money is intended to upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment facility and collection system.
Collins and King said the funding is important to preserve water quality and public health, increase operational efficiencies at the treatment facility, and protect the surrounding environment.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Augusta considers hiring communications official to improve image
-
Local & State
Somerville farm family holds Yule Goat celebration to support school in India
-
Local & State
Planning Board to consider Waterville church’s request for rezoning
-
Business
Candy store celebrates 20 years in Cornville, more than 100 years in New England
-
Nation & World
Marathon climate talks end with slim compromise