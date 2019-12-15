Sen. Susan Collins is withholding judgment on the impeachment issue so that she can be an impartial juror in a Senate trial. But Sen. Lindsey Graham has declared President Trump is innocent. Should Graham be recused?

Republicans charge the impeachment issue is a partisan affair. If they would surrender their blind loyalty and face facts, there would be bipartisan support for impeachment.

 

Jonathan Robbins

Whitefield

