Sen. Susan Collins is withholding judgment on the impeachment issue so that she can be an impartial juror in a Senate trial. But Sen. Lindsey Graham has declared President Trump is innocent. Should Graham be recused?

Republicans charge the impeachment issue is a partisan affair. If they would surrender their blind loyalty and face facts, there would be bipartisan support for impeachment.

Jonathan Robbins

Whitefield

