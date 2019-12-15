BOSTON — There’s nothing like a game against an All-Star center to expose your own weakness. Barring some kind of personnel move, Boston Celtics Coach Brad Stevens will continue shuffle his big men against the NBA’s best for the rest of the season.

Last week, the Celtics threw Enes Kanter’s size and post work and Daniel Theis’ quickness at 76ers center Joel Embiid, just as they’ll have to attack the Lakers’ Anthony Davis and the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns the same way.

“I mean we don’t have a lot of guys that have a lot of center strength, all-school center strength,” said Stevens. “I think (Vincent Poirier) is a little stronger than people realize so his time could come down the road. Theis was really good tonight and he battled, but it’s a hard matchup obviously. We got a lot out of Kanter and Theis. They ended up with 16 and 20 (points). I guess I’d take 38-to-36 in that matchup.”

Thirty-eight being the number Embiid dropped on the Celtics – a clear sign of success that the Celtics aren’t really equipped to stop at the moment.

For Kanter, who started every game he played (71) for the Knicks two seasons ago, has emerged as a second unit option with the Celtics. He broke the 20-minute mark for only the fourth time this season Thursday night against the Sixers, and minutes spikes may be a good indication of the pattern Kanter’s season will follow.

“Of course every player wants to go out and play 45, 40, 35 minutes. Brad’s system it doesn’t matter if you play one minute or 48,” he said. “You just go out there and give everything you have. Brad says if it’s a pick-and-pop guy, Theis is the guy. Those are decisions a coach makes, so it’s our job to give everything we have.

“When you want to win a championship you have to be unselfish. You can make an impact on the bench too, communicating and keeping the spirit up by bringing positive energy.”

All Kanter has to do is look down the bench for an example of that energy. In this case he’s learning from a rookie known for his infectious enthusiasm.

“That’s why I want to give credit to Grant (Williams),” said Kanter. “He’s always cheering for his teammates, and I appreciate him bringing that positive energy. You should take an example from him.”

So Kanter divides duties with Theis, who as a small ball option will continue get the nod when Stevens is able to coach in his favorite mode.

“He’s been amazing all year – he’s having the best season of his career, playing with a lot of confidence, all credit to Brad’s system and all our guards,” said Kanter, who scored 20 points for the first time as a Celtic thanks to the increased playing time.

“It just happened. My mindset was go out there and try to get stops,” he said. “I was not thinking about getting buckets. My job was to bring physicality, get every rebound and bring toughness.”

The Celtics will need every bit of that physicality because they’ll have to go through Embiid and old friend Al Horford, as well as the league’s other big men, the rest of the way this season.

“Talking, communication and trusting each other every time we’re out there,” Kanter said of the interior defensive challenges facing this team. “It’s not a one-man thing. It’s a team effort every time we’re out there. We know on offense we’re going to go out there and score the ball, but for us to get to the next level is defensively. We just have to do a better job on that.”

