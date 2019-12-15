AUGUSTA — Here is a roundup of cases closed Dec. 4-11, 2019, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Nicole L. Anderson, 31, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 1, 2019, in Chelsea, $250 fine.

Edward Carl Arbour, 40, of Whitefield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 9, 2019, in Augusta, 120-day jail sentence, $899 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 24, 2019, in Augusta, 120-day jail sentence.

Douglas A. Baker, 34, of Cornville, on Aug. 8, 2019, in Winslow: operating after habitual offender revocation, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; failure to register vehicle within 30 days, dismissed.

Tammy L. Bass, 48, of Newport, on April 4, 2019, in Waterville: theft by deception, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence all but 64 days suspended, two-year probation; theft by deception, 64-day jail sentence, two-year probation; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 10, 2019, in Waterville, 64-day jail sentence.

Logan K. Benedict, 21, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 5, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence.

Megan M. Bouchard, 27, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 12, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Pheobe A. Boyington, 48, of Bangor, on Aug. 18, 2019, in Waterville: attaching false plates, $150 fine; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, $300 fine.

Ashley E. Brochu, 27, of Vassalboro, on May 25, 2019, in Vassalboro: domestic violence assault, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, two-year probation; operating under the influence, $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension; tampering with witness, informant juror or victim, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked March 17, 2019, in Vassalboro, dismissed. Violating condition of release Oct. 24, 2019, in Vassalboro, seven-day jail sentence.

Jay Allen Buotte, 58, of Augusta, criminal trespass July 5, 2019, in Augusta, 60-day jail sentence, one-year administrative release. Drinking in public Aug. 10, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

James W. Campbell, 41, of Augusta, on June 10, 2019, in Augusta: operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine, 14-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

Daniela Caruso, 48, of Litchfield, passing stopped school bus Oct. 25, 2019, in Litchfield, $250 fine.

Aislinn Costello, 39, of Benton, on Aug. 18, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed.

Dylan M. Costigan, 32, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 12, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Damion C. Cress, 21, of Oakland, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon and obstructing report of crime Oct. 17, 2019, in Benton, dismissed.

Kyle W. Cyr, 34, of Augusta, on May 14, 2019, in Augusta: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence; burglary of a motor vehicle, dismissed.

John Cyrus, 39, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 2, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Linda L. Davis, 61, of Madison, theft by deception Oct. 19, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Arlene M. Deane, 44, of Fayette, theft by deception Sept. 19, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Joshua Desjardins, 29, of Litchfield, hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait Nov. 2, 2019, in Litchfield, $200 fine.

John Didomenico, 30, of Deptford, New Jersey, on Sept. 27, 2019, in Augusta: domestic violence assault, 15-day jail sentence; obstructing report of crime, 15-day jail sentence; domestic violence criminal threatening, dismissed.

Ava Dray, 21, of Machias, theft by deception Oct. 2, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Nathan M. Dumont, 36, of Waterville, on Aug. 13, 2019, in Waterville: domestic violence assault, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 15 months suspended, two-year probation; criminal mischief, 90-day jail sentence. On Aug. 14, 2018, in Augusta: tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, 12-month Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release, 90-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Sept. 9, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Christopher Edman, 43, of Belgrade, on April 14, 2019, in Belgrade: terrorizing, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year administrative release; terrorizing, dismissed.

Alton A. Eells, 37, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order Aug. 10, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Andrew C. Ellis, 20, of Jacksonville, Florida, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 6, 2019, in Oakland, dismissed.

Samuel Emerman, 18, of Sharon, Massachusetts, displaying revoked, mutilated, fictitious, altered license/ID card June 18, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Neal Evans, 52, of Pittsfield, operating vehicle without license Aug. 16, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

John F. Gilboy, 44, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 14, 2019, in Augusta, six-month jail sentence. Criminal trespass June 23, 2019, in Augusta, six-month jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 18, 2019, in Augusta, six-month jail sentence.

Richard E. Gilley, 38, of Augusta, assault Aug. 22, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine, 45-day jail sentence.

Matthew Giplaye, 38, of Lowell, Massachusetts, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation without duty record July 8, 2019, in Sidney, $250 fine.

Chelsea J. Goulding, 28, of Winthrop, domestic violence assault July 17, 2018, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Joshua Greenbaum, 33, of Jay, on Sept. 27, 2019, in Farmingdale: violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, 48-hour jail sentence.

Tiffany Hall, 35, of Waterville, assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention Sept. 26, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Alisha L. Haskell, 35, of Belgrade, animal trespass and allowing dog to be at large Aug. 25, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Garrett A. Howell, 27, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Aug. 31, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jace D. Huard, 21, of Vassalboro, on Oct. 11, 2019, in China: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine; violating condition of release, $200 fine, $200 suspended. Domestic violence assault July 30, 2019, in Vassalboro, dismissed. Violating condition of release Oct. 27, 2019, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

William C. Hunter, 39, of Auburn, on June 29, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, dismissed.

Brian G. Jenness, 33, of Waterville, fishing without valid license June 10, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Alex Johnson, 22, of Winthrop, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 14, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Jay J. Labbe III, 27, of Lisbon Falls, on Sept. 8, 2019, in Litchfield: burglary, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but five months suspended, two-year probation, $500 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention refusing to stop, 30-day jail sentence.

Glen T. Lapointe, 62, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 20, 2019 in Augusta, $1,000 fine.

Josh Litwin, 20, of Auburndale, Massachusetts, minor consuming liquor July 28, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Edward J. Major, 36, of Garland, theft by deception Aug. 15, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Alyssa R. Manocchio, 21, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions July 18, 2019, in West Gardiner, $200 fine.

Kaylie R. Martin, 29, of Waterville, theft by receiving stolen property April 12, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Zachery J. McEwen, 21, of Oakland, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Oct. 16, 2018, in Waterville, $150 fine, $150 suspended. Burning prohibited material Aug. 23, 2019, in Oakland, $150 fine.

Samantha A. McKinley, 22, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked May 26, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Michael T. Morang, 58, of Readfield, illegal possession of firearm Aug. 13, 2019, in Readfield, $500 fine.

Glenn Morin, 56, of Augusta, on June 14, 2019, in Augusta: driving to endanger, $300 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 30-day license suspension; assault, $575 fine; reckless conduct, dismissed.

Joseph G. Munster III, 38, of Vassalboro, on Sept. 22, 2019, in Waterville: aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence all but four years suspended, two-year probation; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, six-month Department of Corrections sentence; criminal forfeiture of property; criminal forfeiture of property, dismissed.

Katie Murray, 27, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Aug. 29, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jennifer L. Pomerleau, 38, of Benton, on July 3, 2019, in Winslow: misuse of identification, $200 fine; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed.

Kaylee Pooler, 21, of Albion, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 16, 2018, in Waterville and minor consuming liquor Jan. 5, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Edward J. Randis, 52, of Bethany, Connecticut, driving to endanger Aug. 21, 2018, in Waterville, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Steven M. Raymond, 33, of Augusta, on Oct. 2, 2019, in Augusta: unsworn falsification, 14-day jail sentence; false public alarm or report, 14-day jail sentence. Forgery June 16, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Michelle L. Romagno, 40, of Waterville, on Aug. 5, 2019, in Waterville: operating after habitual offender revocation, $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release, 14-day jail sentence. On Sept. 12, 2019, in Augusta: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 14-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 14-day jail sentence.

Daniel W. Rush, 33, of Pittston, use of drug paraphernalia Oct. 9, 2019, in Gardiner, $300 fine.

Jonathan E. Russell, 44, of Winthrop, on Nov. 12, 2019, in Winthrop: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 28-day jail sentence, 210-day license suspension; violating condition of release, two-day jail sentence.

Gayle Sawyer, 66, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Oct. 26, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Cody J. Schooley, 25, of Augusta, on July 21, 2018, in Belgrade: criminal trespass, 21-day jail sentence; burglary, dismissed.

Chad N. Simoneau, 29, of Chesterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 19, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Branden Douglas Spencer, 20, of Burnham, violating condition of release Oct. 19, 2019, in China, $200 fine.

Michael Anthony Stone, 50, of Fairfield, on March 6, 2019, in Waterville: failing to comply with sex offender registry act, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but five months suspended, two-year probation; failing to comply sex offender registry act, dismissed.

Gardner S. Stover, 59, of Augusta, on June 14, 2019, in Augusta: criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 months suspended, two-year probation, $4,500 restitution; aggravated criminal mischief, 30-month Department of Corrections sentence; reckless conduct, dismissed.

Jeffrey Lee Strout, 50, of Winslow, on Sept. 12, 2019, in Benton: domestic violence criminal threatening, three-year jail sentence all but 60 days suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Shane A. Thompson, 34, of Canaan, violating protection from abuse order June 27, 2019, in Waterville, 180-day jail sentence all but nine days suspended, one-year probation.

Ryan R. Tondreau, 39, of Waterville, on Feb. 18, 2019, in Hallowell: operating while license suspended or revoked, $600 fine, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence. Arson March 2, 2019, in Hallowell, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months suspended, four-year probation, $750 restitution.

Carolyn M. Tripp, 33, of Dresden, on July 20, 2019, in Augusta: theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property, 10-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

Lance Christopher Vashon, 41, of Benton, operating after registration suspended June 24, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed. Operating after registration suspended July 11, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jonathan A. Voyta, 29, of Rockville, Maryland, on June 18, 2019, in Waterville: displaying revoked, mutilated, fictitious, altered license/ID card, dismissed; minor transporting liquor, dismissed.

Jennifer L. Walker, 37, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Jan. 6, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Richard Watson, 71, of Oakland, failing to comply with sex offender registry act Aug. 13, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Chase A. Wheeler, 19, of Waterville, marijuana: under 21 years of age Aug. 7, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Aaron R. Whittemore, 39, of Livermore Falls, on Aug. 7, 2019, in Monmouth: displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, 24-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed.

John Willey, 37, of Waterville, on Aug. 1, 2017, in Waterville: gross sexual assault, 20-year Department of Corrections sentence; gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact, dismissed.

Anthony J. Williams, 35, of Augusta, terrorizing Dec. 3, 2019, in Augusta, 60-day jail sentence.

Jeffrey W. Worthing, 25, of Belgrade, on Oct. 1, 2015, in Readfield: disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, unconditional discharge; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: