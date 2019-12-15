MANCHESTER, N.H. – Mary (Dunn) McLaughlin, 90, formerly of Manchester, N.H., mother of eight, grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of nine, died peacefully on Dec. 13, 2019 after a short illness, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Augusta on Feb. 5, 1929, daughter of the late Leo and Margaret (Cunningham) Dunn. She attended Becker College before marrying Francis J. McLaughlin, also of Augusta.

She served as the secretary to the Diocese of Manchester (N.H.) School Department for many years.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Stacie) of Barrington, R.I., Patrick (Robin) of Belmont, N.H., Janet (James) Bernier of Manchester, N.H., Laura (Douglas) Dickson of Alexandria, Va., and Sean (Cynthia) of Haverhill, Mass.; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Francis J.; her son, Francis J. Jr (Marcia), daughter, Carol, daughter, Sheila Window; and grandson, Donovan Dickson.

She was devoted to her family and many children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and summers at her camp in Maine.

Services, calling hours are Monday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel, Lowell Street, Manchester, N.H. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Manchester, Maine at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary D. McLaughlin to the

Community Hospice House

210 Naticook Rd.

Merrimack, NH 03054

