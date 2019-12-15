I just read the Dec. 8 letter “Frustrated with being towed,” a long, whiny excuse for the writer’s illegal parking on Middle Street in Hallowell, including heavy sarcasm and threats to never return to our fair city.

I urge the writer to break out his old Driver Education 101 book. Everyone knows you do not park in the travel lane of a Maine street or road. He and his fellow illegal parkers created a dangerous situation while they spent a few carefree hours in Vaughan Woods.

What if he had returned to his car and found it involved in a tragic accident, would he blame others?

I hope the writer gains some perspective and comes back to enjoy all that our wonderful city had to offer.

Larry Davis

Hallowell

